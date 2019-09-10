Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 639,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $95.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.31%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

