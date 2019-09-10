AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $226.00 at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $228.00 to $226.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.87.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $213.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $216.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,801 shares of company stock worth $1,663,499. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $281,643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,208,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,837,000 after purchasing an additional 445,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,513,000 after purchasing an additional 318,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,071,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,619,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.