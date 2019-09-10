Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will report $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Avaya posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price target on Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.24. 3,705,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,632. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.57. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 7,556.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,526,000 after buying an additional 1,871,722 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 48.6% in the first quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 4,879,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,118,000 after buying an additional 1,595,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $20,120,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the second quarter worth $10,503,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

