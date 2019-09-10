Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) Trading Up 6%

Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.95, approximately 285,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 154,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVDR. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Avedro in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avedro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avedro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avedro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The stock has a market cap of $402.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avedro Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avedro by 3.1% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Avedro by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avedro during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Avedro in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avedro Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDR)

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

