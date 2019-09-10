Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232,887 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $89,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,705,000 after acquiring an additional 95,641 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 185,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $246,261.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $327,813.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $5,810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 158,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,397,902.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,801 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.23.

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,574. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

