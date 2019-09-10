Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

Get Avianca alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

AVH traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 409,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,950. Avianca has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $230.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVH. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avianca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avianca by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avianca by 1,381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 237,023 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Avianca by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avianca by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avianca (AVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.