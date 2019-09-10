Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Bacanora Lithium PLC (LON:BCN) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.45 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), 203,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 279,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.75 ($0.52).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

