Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAKK. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 143 ($1.87).

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 114.60 ($1.50). 113,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,835. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 177 ($2.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $654.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.97.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

