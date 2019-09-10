Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.43

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as low as $14.10. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 173,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 254,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

