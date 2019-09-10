Barclays Initiates Coverage on TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)

Barclays started coverage on shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $84.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

