Barclays Initiates Coverage on Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.19.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $89,307.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.