Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Bard Ventures Ltd (CVE:CBS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.29.

About Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS)

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Bard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.