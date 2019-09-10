Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Shares Down 3.7%

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 92,402 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 58,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

