BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

BVNRY remained flat at $$8.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.93. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

