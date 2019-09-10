Beam Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.48 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Beam has a market cap of $42.83 million and $62.48 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00011945 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00216875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.01249575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017891 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 35,719,360 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.