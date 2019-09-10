Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.47. Bellatrix Exploration shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 149,626 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bellatrix Exploration from C$3.60 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bellatrix Exploration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.53.

The company has a market cap of $17.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bellatrix Exploration Ltd will post -1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

