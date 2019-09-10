Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

BERY stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. 38,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,910. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

