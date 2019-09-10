BidaskClub Lowers Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nice to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NICE stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nice will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nice by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nice by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 20.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 111.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 18.4% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.