BidaskClub Upgrades Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carbonite from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carbonite from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carbonite to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carbonite from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Get Carbonite alerts:

Shares of Carbonite stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Carbonite has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $523.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.68 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $95,818.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,516 shares of company stock worth $375,188. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,318,000 after purchasing an additional 176,429 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Carbonite by 12.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,187,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,269,000 after purchasing an additional 244,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carbonite by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carbonite by 11.7% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 582,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter valued at about $14,798,000.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.