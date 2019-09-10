Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Trading Up 6.9%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, approximately 14,378 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 90,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

