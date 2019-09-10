Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $82,925.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 30,790,750 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.