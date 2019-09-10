Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $66,379.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00216768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.01249063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00087776 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00030074 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

