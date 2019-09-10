BitStation 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, BitStation has traded down 18% against the dollar. BitStation has a market capitalization of $35,451.00 and $1.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitStation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00216050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.01240378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00089043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BitStation Token Profile

BitStation was first traded on March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co.

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

