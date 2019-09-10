Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Receives $49.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $51.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

BX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. 107,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,549. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 64,708 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,506,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,576,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,872,000 after acquiring an additional 346,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,217,000 after acquiring an additional 143,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

