BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Trading Up 2.2%

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64, 807 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

About BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.