Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $470.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.65.

BA stock traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.22. The stock had a trading volume of 313,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.56 and a 200 day moving average of $366.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

