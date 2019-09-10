Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $5,596,920.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total value of $5,596,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $20.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.80. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $230.93 and a one year high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Boston Beer by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $332.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.40.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.