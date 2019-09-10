Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.45

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $10.50. Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 4,272 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Braveheart Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in start-up, early stage, expansion stage, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

