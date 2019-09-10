Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $2.20. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 110.39% and a negative return on equity of 698.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

