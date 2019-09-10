Brightsphere Investment Group PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BSIG)

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. 341,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 214.61%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, insider Guang Yang bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.