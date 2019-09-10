Brokerages Anticipate Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.29. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

ENB traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.74. 157,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,377. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

