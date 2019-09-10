Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. GasLog Partners LP Unit also reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,449,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

GLOP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. 7,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,226. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $815.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.