Brokerages Expect Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dorian LPG’s earnings. Dorian LPG posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 311.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dorian LPG.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,288.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 422,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $3,730,825.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,884,028 shares of company stock valued at $18,056,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 588,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 131.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 173,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 8,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,530. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $586.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

