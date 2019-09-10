Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

GNLN stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 361,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,995. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter worth approximately $16,775,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,228,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,726,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

