Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $2,272.90

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,272.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price target (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $3,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $19.58 on Friday, hitting $1,811.77. The company had a trading volume of 102,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,806. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,826.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,834.08. The stock has a market cap of $906.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.