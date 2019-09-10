Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $58.10

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley set a $74.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. 43,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 121.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.