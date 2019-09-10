Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Target Price at $33.71

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.67. 83,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,134,000 after buying an additional 2,786,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after buying an additional 1,835,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,835,000 after buying an additional 1,665,379 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,601,000 after buying an additional 1,366,532 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

