Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.31 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

BC traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 1,459,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $111,724,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 621.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after buying an additional 1,141,053 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 4,344.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,033,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after buying an additional 1,010,271 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $45,287,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 45.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,605,000 after acquiring an additional 934,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

