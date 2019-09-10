California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.08. California Resources shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 4,003,865 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRC. Raymond James raised shares of California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $484.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.43 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other California Resources news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,980 shares of company stock worth $171,365 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 60.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in California Resources by 232.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in California Resources by 375.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in California Resources by 55,235.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

