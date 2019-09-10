Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42, approximately 141,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 216,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $342.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $896.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.05 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 90.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Knott David M increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 1,554,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 564,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 92,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 198,835 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 483,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.