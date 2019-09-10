Cappasity Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $950,552.00 and approximately $113,287.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, IDAX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.89 or 0.04703000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,449,149 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

