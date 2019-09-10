Capricoin Price Tops $0.0946 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $188,238.00 and approximately $53,366.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Capricoin has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

