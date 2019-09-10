Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Carolina Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Carolina Financial has a payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carolina Financial to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of CARO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. 1,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,223. Carolina Financial has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $763.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. Analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CARO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

