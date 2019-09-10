Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Carter’s by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000.

In other Carter’s news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $119,948.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,807.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.58. 7,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

