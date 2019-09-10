Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 140.00% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Cassava reported positive Phase 2a data for PTI-125 in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). This trial was a first-in-patient study for this compound and the positive results suggest an early signal of efficacy. A larger P2b is expected to initiate in 3Q19.””

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Cassava Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 7,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

