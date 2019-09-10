CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Trading 24.3% Higher

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) traded up 24.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28, 6,099,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 2,925,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBL. BTIG Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $193.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.