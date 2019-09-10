Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Up 6.7%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.23, 256,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 335,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.52.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 942.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 37,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

