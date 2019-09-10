Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,757. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.86. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.74 and a 12 month high of C$14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,303.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$314,958.56.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.63.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

