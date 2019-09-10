Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.1% per year over the last three years.

CVE traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 106,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,540. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CIBC raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

