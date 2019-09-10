CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to Buy

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.32 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.87.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $203,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $596,890 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,455.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,415.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

